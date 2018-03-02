Traffic warning: Military are called in to help with M62 clearance as motorway remains shut

Greater Manchester Police have released a statement confirming military support for stranded motorists on the M62 motorway.

Traffic warning: M62 could remain closed until this evening... CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

Some drivers have been stuck between junction 20 for Rochdale and junction 24 for Huddersfield through the night and diversions were issued by Highways England this morning.

The statement from Greater Manchester Police confirms how the military have been mobilised.

Now, the army have been called to help with the clean-up operation which was caused by a mixture of heavy snow fall, high winds and traffic incidents yesterday.

LATEST: Middlesbrough v Leeds is ON - pending a final meeting today

With strong winds forecast for the rest of the day, police are urging people not to drive unless absolutely essential.

Live updates can be followed on Highway England's Twitter accounts @HighwaysNEAST and @HIGHWAYSNWEST.