One lane of the A660 is blocked in Leeds city centre.

Traffic and travel

Slow traffic is being reported due to a stalled truck on the westbound carriageway heading towards the tunnel that leads under Leeds General Infirmary.

Meanwhile, an earlier incident on the A1(M) northbound has now been cleared.

