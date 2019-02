Have your say

Traffic was halted on a busy city centre commuter route after a rush hour collision.

The crash happened at the junction of Cemetery Road and Elland Road in Holbeck, Leeds, at around 7am today (Thursday).

The scene this morning.

Paramedics took one person to hospital and a police cordon has been in place.

The road was closed in both directions and motorists coming of the nearby M621 and those trying to drive into Beeston are facing delays.

