Bus operator First has warned that rush-hour traffic congestion across Leeds may delay services this evening.

Traffic jams have been reported on the A64(M) Inner Ring Road and Junction 28 of the M62, at Tingley.

First West Yorkshire said: "Service Update: We are currently experiencing delays across all our services in the network and expecting delays up to 30 minutes and cancellations of some services may be likely. We apologise for any inconvenience that has been caused."