Work to begin this weekend to build 'platform zero' at Leeds Station
Work is set to begin this weekend to build a brand new 'platform zero' at Leeds Station.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:00 am
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:06 am
Overnight construction activity will commence on Saturday November 9.
This work involves installing pile foundations to support the erecting of overhead line equipment for the new platform.
The work will be carried out overnight from midnight until 6am on November 10, Network Rail confirmed.
Piling - the process of pushing metal foundations into the ground - can often be noisy.
The work may cause a disruption to those living or working in the area around the station, Network Rail said.
Further works will be carried out on Saturday November 16 and potentially November 23.