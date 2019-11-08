Work to begin this weekend to build 'platform zero' at Leeds Station

Leeds Railway Station

Overnight construction activity will commence on Saturday November 9.

This work involves installing pile foundations to support the erecting of overhead line equipment for the new platform.

The work will be carried out overnight from midnight until 6am on November 10, Network Rail confirmed.

Piling - the process of pushing metal foundations into the ground - can often be noisy.

The work may cause a disruption to those living or working in the area around the station, Network Rail said.