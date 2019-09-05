Woman dies in multi-car crash on M62 and motorway still closed, police confirm

Have your say

A woman has died in a multi-car crash on the M62 motorway, police have confirmed.

Police were called at 10.43am on Thursday to reports of a crash involving several vehicles on the M62 eastbound, between junctions 22 and 23.

The scene of the crash on the M62. Photo: Highways England

Now West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 51-year-old woman from the Humberside Police area has died in the crash.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

As of 4pm, the eastbound carriageway is STILL closed and is likely to remain closed over the rush hour period, while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area.

In another, unrelated incident, Highways England officers were called to a bridge failure on the M62 westbound carriageway at junction 29.