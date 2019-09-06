Woman died in crash between car transporter, lorry and two cars on M62 motorway - police launch appeal

Police are searching for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward after a woman died on the M62 motorway on Thursday.

A Vovla HGV lorry, a Volkswagen Passat, an Iveco Vehicle Transport lorry and a Volkswagen Toureg were all involved in the crash, which happened at about 10.40am on the eastbound carriageway, just before Junction 23.

The driver of the VW Passat, a 51-year-old woman from Goole, died of her injuries sustained in the crash.

A 47 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and been released under investigation.

"If you can assist officers in their investigations, please contact the non-emergency number 101 or via the live chat facility available through the Force’s website, quoting reference 509 of 05/09."