Whitehall Road closed in Leeds city centre after two cars and van crash - buses diverted

Whitehall Road in Leeds is closed after two cars and a van crashed.

The crash happened at about 10am on Friday morning.

The crash in Whitehall Road, Leeds

A silver Mazda was involved in a crash with a black Toyota and a white Igloo van.

The smash happened on the junction with Globe Road as one car was pulling out of the junction, according to witnesses at the scene.

The crash involved a black Toyota taxi, a white Mercedes van and a silver Mazda.

Two ambulances were called to the scene.

Traffic is being diverted along Whitehall Road

Traffic is being diverted on Whitehall Road, right outside the Yorkshire Evening Post offices, after the crash.

Buses are unable to pass the collision, with services running along Whitehall Road now having to divert.

Police and ambulance services have been called. No one is thought to be seriously injured but a man was reporting back pain.

The crash on the road