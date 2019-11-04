This is where every 30MPH, 40MPH and 50MPH mobile speed camera is in Leeds this week

Police and Leeds Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.

By Joe Cooper
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:00 am

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera in West Yorkshire every week. This is the list for Monday, November 4 onward. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely.

Page 1 of 0