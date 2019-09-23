West Yorkshire commuters caught in nearly eight miles of traffic following collision on M62

Motorists have been struck by more delays this morning (Monday) after a collision on the M62.

Traffic was held following the collision on the westbound carriageway between junctions 23 and 22 at Outlane, near Huddersfield.

Traffic held on the M62 near Huddersfield following a collision

Highways England tweeted to say traffic was being temporarily held on the motorway as officers were called to the scene.

As a result, delays of around 40 minutes ensued with vehicles travelling in the direction of Manchester stuck in approximately 7.5 miles of queues.

The collision has since been moved onto the hard shoulder as the vehicles are recovered, and traffic has released.

Highways England warned that there may be a knock-on effect despite traffic being released, and motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journey.