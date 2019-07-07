Watch this lovely footage as the Flying Scotsman saunters through Leeds city centre

Hundreds of people stopped to watch and wave as one of the world's most famous trains whizzed through Leeds.

The Flying Scotsman flew through Leeds Railway Station and the city centre on the first leg of its York to Carlisle journey this morning (Sunday).

The Flying Scotsman flies through Leeds city centre on its journey from York to Carlisle on Sunday morning. As seen from Brewery Wharf. Picture: Bob Peters

In a flurry of smoke, it was a case of blink-and-you'll-miss-it, but luckily quick-thinking members of the public managed to grab photos of the wonderful moment.

Passengers could be seen on boards breakfasting at their tables, with some waving at those who came to watch from the train station platforms.

The Scotsman will be coming back through the city at around 9pm this evening on its return journey to York after reaching Carlisle at lunchtime.