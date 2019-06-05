Watch the moment a steam engine flies past a traffic cop on a West Yorkshire motorway

Have your say

A traffic cop was shocked when he pulled up to deal with a collision on a motorway and a train went past him.

Dave, a traffic cop for West Yorkshire Police, said he stopped to deal with a collision on the M606 in Bradford when he spotted the unexpected carriage.

He posted a video of the bemusing moment on Twitter.

Many users jokingly referenced HS2 and Thomas the Tank Engine - while one user even asked “is the train on time?”

BTP London replied: “Put the Thomas the Tank engine theme song to that and you've got a YouTube hit!”

Nick Ainsworth said: “Chuffin’ hell!”

James Moran jokingly tweeted: “Not quite what I was expecting HS2 to be.....”