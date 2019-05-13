Van driver dies after crash with lorry on M62

Have your say

A man has died after a crash on the M62 on Monday morning.

It happened at around 7.40am this morning on the westbound carriageway between junctions 23 and 22.

The crash was between a lorry and a VW Transporter van.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, who is from outside of West Yorkshire, sadly died after being airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.

The road reopened at around 2.30pm in the afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police asked for any witnesses to the crash who saw debris in the carriageway before the incident to call them on 101 quoting log 282, of Monday May 13.