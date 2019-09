UCI World Championships 2019: All road closures in Yorkshire for the cycling event

The UCI World Road Championships will be rolling into Yorkshire this weekend, kicking off on Saturday 21 September and wrapping up on Sunday 29 September. As a result, there may be some disruption for local traffic.

This is a comprehensive list of the roads affected by the championships. The road closures have been arranged by date.

Saturday 21 September

Barlby Market Weighton Road to A19 - 21 September, fix closure from 10:30am to 1:30pm

Bickerton - 21 September, fixed closure from 12:30pm to 4pm

Burton Leonard - 21 September, fixed flosure from 1pm to 5:30

Cawood - 21 September, fixed closure from 11am to 2pm

Copgrove - 21 September, fixed closure from 1pm to 5:30pm

Farnham - 21 September, fixed closure from 1pm to 5:30pm

Harrogate, Ripon Road Section (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road) - 21 September, fixed closure from 7am to 6:30pm

Harrogate, main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Cornwall Road, Hereford Road, Kent Road) - 21 September, fixed closure from 7am to 12pm

Harrogate Town Centre - 21 September, overnight closures

Kelfield - 21 September, fixed closure from 11am to 2pm

Killinghall - 21 September, fixed closure from 12pm to 6pm

Knaresborough - 21 September, fixed closure from 11:45am to 4:30pm

Little Ribston - 21 September, fixed closure from 11:45am to 4:30pm

North Duffield - 21 September, fixed closure from 10:30am to 1:30pm

North Milford - 21 September, fixed closure from 11am to 2pm

Occaney - 21 September, fixed closure from 1pm to 5:30pm

Ozandyke - 21 September, fixed closure from 11am to 2pm

Ricall - 21 September, fixed closure from 11am to 2pm

Ripley - 21 September, fixed closure from 12pm to 6pm

Scotton - 21 September, fixed closure from 1pm to 5:30pm

South Stainley - 21 September, fixed closure from 12pm to 6pm

Spofforth - 21 September, fixed closure from 11:45am to 4:30pm

Tadcaster (A64 Jnc to Leeds Road, A162 Jnc to High Street, High Street, Chapel Street) - 21 September, fixed closure from 11:30am to 2:30pm

Tadcaster (Kirkgate, Westgate) - 21 September, fixed closure from 7am to 7pm

Tadcaster (Bridge Street, Tadcaster Bridge, Commercial Street) - 21 September, fixed closure from 8am to 6pm

Tadcaster (Bus Station) - 21 September, fixed closure from 6am to 6pm

Tadcaster (Church Lane, Roman Road, Rudgate) - 21 September, fixed closure from 11:30am to 3:30pm

Ulleskelf - 21 September, fixed closure from 11am to 2pm

Wormald Green - 21 September, fixed closure from 12pm to 6pm

Sunday 22 September

Harrogate, Ripon Road Section (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road) - 22 September, fixed closure from 10:30am to 5:40pm

Harrogate, main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Cornwall Road, Hereford Road, Kent Road) - 22 September, fixed closure from 7am to 5:40pm

Harrogate Town Centre - 22 September, overnight closures

Monday 23 September

Harrogate, Ripon Road Section (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road) - 23 September, fixed closure from 8am to 5:40pm

Harrogate, main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Cornwall Road, Hereford Road, Kent Road) - 23 September, fixed closure from 8am to 5:40pm

Harrogate Town Centre - 23 September, overnight closures

Tuesday 24 September

Bedlam - 24 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 5:30pm

Birstwith - 24 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 5:30pm

Bishop Monkton Moor - 24 September, fixed closure from 8am to 5pm

Clapham Green - 24 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 5:30pm

Hampsthwaite - 24 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 5:30pm

Harrogate, Ripon Road Section (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road) - 24 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 6:15pm

Harrogate Town Centre - 24 September, overnight closures

Ripley - 24 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 5:30pm

Ripon (Market Place Car Park, Market Place East, Market Place South, Kirkgate, Duck Hill) - 24 September, fixed closure from 12am to 11:59pm

Ripon (Market Place West, Fishergate, North Street to Allhallowsgate Jnc, Old Market Place, Queen Street, Finkle Street, Finkle CLose, Moss Arcade, Victoria Grove) - 24 September, fixed closure from 6am to 6pm

Ripon (Waterskellgate, Skellgarths, Cathedral Roundabout, Bondgate Green to High Saint Agnesgate, King Street, Bondgate, Newton Gardens, Quarry Moor Lane, Harrogate Road to Harrogate) - 24 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 5:30pm

South Stainley - 24 September, fixed closure from 8am to 5pm

Wormald green - 24 September, fixed closure from 8am to 5pm

Wednesday 25 September

Aiskew - 25 September, fixed closure from 11am to 3:45pm

Bedale - 25 September, fixed closure from 11am to 3:45pm

Grantley - 25 September, fixed closure from 11:15pm to 4:45pm

Grewelthorpe - 25 September, fixed closure from 11:15am to 4:45pm

Harrogate, Ripon Road Section (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road) - 25 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 5:15pm

Harrogate, main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Cornwall Road, Hereford Road, Kent Road) - 25 September, fixed closure from 9am to 1pm

Harrogate Town Centre - 25 September, overnight closures

Killinghall - 25 September, fixed closure from 12pm to 5:15pm

Kirkby Malzeard - 25 September, fixed closure from 11:15am to 4:45pm

Laverton - 25 September, fixed closure from 11:15am to 4:45pm

Leeming Bar - 25 September, fixed closure from 11am to 3:45pm

Masham - 25 September, fixed closure from 11:15am to 4:45pm

Morton on Swale - 25 September, fixed closure from 11am to 3:45pm

Northallerton South Parade to East of Masham - 25 September, fixed closure from 11am to 3:45pm

Ripley - 25 September, fixed closure from 12pm to 5:15pm

Risplith - 25 September, fixed closure from 12pm to 5:15pm

Sawley - 25 September, fixed closure from 12pm to 5:15pm

Thornton Watlass - 25 September, fixed closure from 11am to 3:45pm

Thursday 26 September

Aysgarth - 26 September, rolling closure from 12:20pm to 1:20pm

Bellerby - 26 September, rolling closure from 12pm to 1pm

Bishopdale - 26 September, rolling closure from 11am to 3pm

Blubberhouses - 26 September, rolling closure from 1:40pm to 5pm

Bolton Abbey - 26 September, rolling closure from 1:20pm to 2:45pm

Buckden - 26 September, rolling closure from 12:50pm to 1:50pm

Burnsall - 26 September, rolling closure from 1:20pm to 2:40pm

Carperby - 26 September, rolling closure from 12:20pm to 1:20pm

Catterick - 26 September, rolling closure from 11:45am to 12:45pm

Cray - 26 September, rolling closure from 11am to 3pm

Harrogate, Ripon Road Section (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road) - 26 September, fixed closure from 12:45pm - 5pm

Harrogate, main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Cornwall Road, Hereford Road, Kent Road) - 26 September, fixed closure from 12:45pm to 5pm

Harrogate Town Centre - 26 September, overnight closures

Kettlesing Head - 26 September, rolling closure from 1:40pm to 3pm

Kettlewell - 26 September, rolling closure from 12:50pm to 1:50pm

Kidstones Summit - 26 September, fixed closure from 11am to 3pm

Kilsney (Feed Zone) - 26 September, rolling closure from 1pm to 2pm

Leyburn - 26 September, rolling closure from 12pm to 1pm

Newbiggin - 26 September, rolling closure from 12:20pm to 1:30pm

Redmire - 26 September, rolling closure from 12:10pm to 1:10pm

Richmond (Market Place North, King Street and Finkle Street) - 26 September, fixed closure from 5:30am to 11:59pm

Richmond (Market Place South, Newbiggin and Rosemary Lane) - 26 September, fixed closure from 5:30am to 6pm

Richmond (Queens Road, Ryders Wynd, Dundas Street, Station Road, Firby Court, Lombards Wynd, Frenchgate) - 26 September, fixed closure from 11:40am to 12:40pm

Starbottom - 26 September, rolling closure from 12:50pm to 1:50pm

Summerscales Summit - 26 September, fixed closure from 12pm to 4pm

Threshfield - 26 September, rolling closure from 1pm to 2:10pm

Wensley - 26 September, rolling closure from 12pm to 1pm

West Burnton - 26 September, rolling closure from 12:20pm to 1:30pm

Friday 27 September

Barkston Ash - 27 September, rolling closure from 9:50am to 10:50am, then 3:10pm to 4:10pm

Beal - 27 September, rolling closure from 9:30am to 10:30am and then again 2:45pm to 3:45 pm

Bickerton - 27 September, rolling closure from 3:35pm to 4:35pm

Birkin - 27 September, rolling closure from 9:30am to 10:30am and then again 2:50pm to 3:50pm

Blubberhouses - 27 September, rolling closure from 5pm to 6:30pm

Boroughbridge - 27 September, rolling closure from 3:50pm to 5pm

Bridge Hewick - 27 September, rolling closure from 4pm to 5pm

Cattall - 27 September, rolling closure 3:35pm to 4:35pm

Eggborough - 27 September, rolling closure from 9:20am to 10:20am and then again from 2:40pm and 3:40pm

Glasshouses - 27 September, rolling closure from 4:40pm to 5:50pm

Greenhow Hill Summit - 27 September, fixed closure from 4pm to 6:30pm

Harrogate, Ripon Road Section (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road) - 27 September, fixed closure from 9am to 8:30pm

Harrogate, main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Cornwall Road, Hereford Road, Kent Road) - 27 September, fixed closure from 3:45pm to 8:30pm

Harrogate Town Centre - 27 September, overnight closures

Hillam - 27 September, rolling closure from 9:40am to 10:40am and then again 3pm to 4pm

Killington - 27 September, rolling closure from 9:20am to 10:20am and then again 2:45pm to 3:45pm

Kettlesing Head - 27 September, rolling closure from 5pm to 6:30pm

Little Heck - 27 September, rolling closure between 9am to 10am and then again 2:30pm to 5:30pm

Monk Fryston - 27 September, rolling closure from 9:40am to 10:40am and then again 3pm to 4pm

Pateley Bridge - 27 September, rolling closure from 4:40pm to 5:50pm

Ripon (Boroughbridge Road, Bondgate Green, Skellgarths, Waterskellgate, Somerset Row, Skellbank, Malorie Park Drive, Studley Road, B6265) - 27 September, rolling closure from 4:10pm to 5:20pm

Risplith - 27 September, rolling closure from 4:20pm to 5:30pm

Sherburn in Elmet - 27 September, rolling closure from 9:50am to 10:50am

South Milford - 27 September, rolling closure from 9:40am to 10:40am and then again 3:05pm to 4:05pm

Spofford - 27 September, rolling closure from 10:15am to 11:30am

Tadcaster (A64 Jnc to Leeds Road, A162 Jnc to High Street, High Street, Chapel Street, Kirkgate, Westgate, Bridge Street, Tadcaster Bridge, Commercial Street, Bus Station, Wighill Lane, Church Lane) - 27 September, fixed closure from 9:50am to 10:50am and then again to 3:15pm to 4:15pm

Towton - 27 September, rolling closure from 10am to 11am

Whixley - 27 September, rolling closure from 3:40pm to 4:40pm

Wighill - 27 September, rolling closure from 10am to 11am

Saturday 28 September

Birstwith - 28 September, rolling closure from 1:40pm to 3pm

Bishop Thornton - 28 September, rolling closure from 1:30pm to 5pm

Fearby - 28 September, rolling closure from 12:50pm to 2pm

Hampsthwaite - 28 September, rolling closure from 1:40pm to 5pm

Harrogate, Ripon Road Section (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road) - 28 September, fixed closure from 12pm - 5:10pm

Harrogate, main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Cornwall Road, Hereford Road, Kent Road) - 28 September, fixed closure from 12pm to 5:10pm

Harrogate Town Centre - 28 September, overnight closures

Lofthouse Summit - 28 September, fixed closure from 11am to 3pm

Masham - 28 September, rolling closure from 12:50pm to 2pm

Menwith Hill - 28 September, rolling closure from 12pm to 1pm

North Lees - 28 September, rolling closure from 1pm to 2:30pm

North Stainley - 28 September, rolling closure from 1pm to 2:30pm

Pateley Bridge - 28 September, rolling closure from 12:10pm to 1:10pm

Ripon (Palace Road, North Street, Market Place West/South, Market Place Car Park, Fishergate, Old Market Place, Queen Street, Westgate, Park Street, B6265) - 28 September, rolling closure from 1:15pm to 2:30pm

Sawley - 28 September, rolling closure from 1:30pm to 2:45pm

Shaw Mills - 28 September, rolling closure from 1:30pm to 3pm

Summerbridge - 28 September, rolling closure from 12pm to 1pm

West Tanfield - 28 September, rolling closure from 1pm to 4:10pm

Sunday 29 September

Aysgarth - 29 September, rolling closure from 10:15am to 11:15am

Bainbridge - 29 September, rolling closure from 10:30am to 11:30am

Bishopdale - 29 September, rolling closure from 8:30am to 11:30am

Buckden - 29 September, rolling closure from 9:45am to 10:45am

Buttertubs Summit - 29 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 12:30pm

Cray - 29 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 11:30am

East Witton - 29 September, rolling closure from 11:20am to 12:40pm

Grinton Moor Summit - 29 September, fixed closure from 9am to 1pm

Gunnerside - 29 September, rolling closure from 10:50am to 12:20pm

Harrogate, Ripon Road Section (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road) - 29 September, fixed closure from 10:30am to 6pm

Harrogate, main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Cornwall Road, Hereford Road, Kent Road) - 29 September, fixed closure from 10:30am to 6pm

Harrogate Town Centre - 29 September, overnight closures

Hawes - 29 September, rolling closure from 10:30am to 11:40am

Kidstones Summit - 29 September, fixed closure from 8:30am to 11:30am

Killinghall - 29 September, rolling closure from 12:20pm to 1:40pm

Kilnsey - 29 September, rolling closure from 9:30am to 10:30am

Leyburn - 29 September, rolling closure from 11:20am to 12:40pm

Masham - 29 September, rolling closure from 11:45am to 1pm

Middleham - 29 September, rolling closure from 11:20am to 12:40pm

Muker - 29 September, rolling closure from 10:50am to 12:20pm

Newbiggin - 26 September, rolling closure from 10:05pm to 11:05pm

Reeth - 29 September, rolling closure from 10:50am to 12:20pm

Ripley - 29 September, rolling closure from 12:20pm to 1:40pm

Ripon (Palace Road, North Street, Market Place East/South, Kirkgate, Duck Hill, Skellgarths, King Street, Bondgate) - 29 September, rolling closure from 12pm to 1:15pm

Ripon (Quarry Moor Lane, Harrogate Road) - 29 September, rolling closure from 12:05pm to 1:20pm

Rylestone - 29 September, rolling closure from 9:20am to 10:20am

Skipton - 29 September, rolling closure from 9:10am to 10:10am

Starbottom - 29 September, rolling closure from 9:45am to 10:45am

Threshfield - 29 September, rolling closure from 9:30am to 10:30am

West Tanfield - 29 September, rolling closure from 11:45am to 1pm

Wormald Green - 29 September, rolling closure from 12:20pm to 1:40pm