Truck overturns after trying to fit under low bridge on Yorkshire road

A truck driver paid the price after trying to squeeze under a low bridge.

The DAF XF truck was travelling on Doncaster Road between Ackworth and Badsworth when it toppled over after attempting to drive under the bridge.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit tweeted an image of the truck on its side.

Doncaster Road is closed while police arrange for the truck to be moved.

The Roads unit tweeted: "This vehicle thought it could fit under the 'LOW' bridge, but didn't.

"Minor injuries sustained and driver being dealt with. Awaiting recovery."

Bridges that have a clearance of less than 16 feet and 6 inches, or around 5 metres, will usually have signs, either regulatory order signs or the triangular warning sign, warning drivers of high sided vehicles.