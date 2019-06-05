Travel company offering chance to visit Chernobyl exclusion zone

Have your say

A travel company are offering daring holiday-makers the chance to visit the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

Passengers can “wander the eerie streets” and spot the wildlife in the city taken over by nature since the devastating nuclear disaster in 1986.

Hays Travel said wolves, foxes and other animals have been spotted walking the streets in the ghost town of Pripyat.

The visit coincides with the hit series which is currently airing on Sky.

Episodes of the program follow the brave men and women who acted heroically to mitigate catastrophic damage in 1986.

The popular series has gained rave reviews from critics and viewers.

Prices for the unique trip start at £1899 per person, with flights offered from London Heathrow in September.

As part of the trip, tourists will take in a traditional lunch in Valeni, a city tour of Kiev and a day trip to Orhei in addition to the trip to the exclusion zone.

On a post offering the trip on social media, many users spoke of having the experience of visiting the city.

Sean Bulmer said: “I went a few years ago, fantastic experience, very strange and eerie but well worth it.”

To find out more information contact Hays Travel on 08004084153