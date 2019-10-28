The transport scheme designed to get our city moving

Transport chiefs promise that the £270m invested into the Connecting Leeds scheme will transform travel for people who live, work and visit here.

It has taken years of planning and the opinions of the public have been gathered from the start, playing an important part in the consultation process, say the decision makers.

No other city in the UK has had such an ambitious plan, which aims to integrate all travel with a green ambition, making getting to places easier whatever mode of transport you choose.

These pictures show what Leeds city centre could look like if new plans go ahead New designs show what the city centre could look like if new transport plans go ahead. Connecting Leeds unveiled the new plans which cover Headrow, Park Row, Infirmary Street and the adjoining streets. Some bus stops will be relocated, there will be wider areas for passengers to wait, bus-only restrictions to create more space, new public spaces and he walking and cycling provision in the city centre will be improved. The aim of the new designs is to improve bus reliability and make sure they can get through the city centre roads easily.

Leeds is the third most popular of the eight so-called “core cities” in the UK, receiving 24.6 million visitors per year. Latest figures show that the total amount spent by tourists in the city in 2017, was more than £1.1bn.

Planning first began in 2016 for the improvement scheme and it is hoped all works will be completed by March 2021. The scheme is funded through the £270m Leeds Public Transport Investment Programme, which will also improve local air quality and encourage active travel, creating “a more liveable, greener and better connected city centre”.

There will be improvements to bus routes, pedestrian areas, cycle paths and access to train travel; with the park and ride links at Elland Road and Temple Green extended and a new scheme is set to open at Stourton next summer. Parts of the city centre will become ‘car free zones’ and see vehicles banned with re-modelling around City Square, in front of the Queens Hotel, where buses only will have access. The area around Neville Street will also see cars restricted.

Coun Lisa Mulherin, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate change, regeneration, transport and planning, said: “Enabling more people to use public transport, cycling and walking are an essential part of helping to tackle our climate emergency. These plans show huge improvements for public transport reliability, reducing delays and giving buses priority to easily get through the city centre.

“They will also make it easier for people to move about by foot or by bike. We’re also keen to see what people think about proposals for more car free public spaces and outdoor recreation. Our aim is to transform our city into a greener and more attractive place, with fewer vehicles and cleaner air, for everyone’s benefit.”

Work has already started on improvements to The Headrow area, one of a number of world-class gateways in the city centre for bus users, pedestrians and cyclists. While work is ongoing, the area continues to provide access for businesses, workers and shoppers.

