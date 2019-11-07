Trains from Leeds station due to be cancelled or suspended until 3pm due to fallen tree on line
Train services running through Leeds station could be cancelled or suspended until 3pm due to a fallen tree on the line.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:58 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 12:03 pm
A tree is on the line in Guiseley blocking the direct route to Leeds and affecting the overhead wires between Shipley and Ilkley, Northern confirmed.
Direct services between Leeds and Ilkley and between Shipley and Ilkley have been cancelled.
Network rail staff are currently working to resolve the problem on the line.
Replacement transport has been requested to operate between Shipley and Ilkley.
Disruption is expected to last until 3pm.