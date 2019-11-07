Trains from Leeds station due to be cancelled or suspended until 3pm due to fallen tree on line

Leeds Railway Station

A tree is on the line in Guiseley blocking the direct route to Leeds and affecting the overhead wires between Shipley and Ilkley, Northern confirmed.

Direct services between Leeds and Ilkley and between Shipley and Ilkley have been cancelled.

Network rail staff are currently working to resolve the problem on the line.

Replacement transport has been requested to operate between Shipley and Ilkley.

