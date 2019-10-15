Trains from Leeds to London cancelled after person hit by train
Trains from Leeds to London have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train.
London North Eastern Railway announced that a person had been hit by a train between Newark and Retford at about 10.30am.
The company said: "We're sorry to share the heartbreaking news that a person has been hit by a train between #Newark and #Retford.
"All lines are currently blocked."
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the lines in Cromwell at 10.19am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended however a person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
This has impacted on LNER services between Leeds and London.
Grand Central trains between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange are also affected.
National Rail has warned that trains may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to one hour.
Several services have already been cancelled and National Rail said that disruption is expected to continue until 1.15pm.
Ticket acceptance has been put in place with TransPennine Express services,
Travellers from can travel between Leeds and York to connect onto Cross Country or LNER services.
They can also travel from Leeds and Manchester towards Sheffield to connect with East Midlands Service towards Virgin West Coast services.