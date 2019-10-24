Trains delayed through East Garforth station after reports of an 'incident' on the line
Police were rushed to East Garforth station this evening to reports of a person on the tracks - which turned out to be a false alarm.
All trains through the station were held as emergency crews attended the scene, after a member of the public reported sighting a person on the line.
At 6.43pm, Northern Rail announced that all lines between Leeds and Micklefield were blocked.
The announcement said: "Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Leeds and Micklefield, no services can run between Leeds to York and Selby until further notice.
"As a result, all services between York and Blackpool North will start at and terminate at Leeds, failing to call at Church Fenton, Michklefield, East Garforth and Garforth.
"Replacement road transport has now been recruited."
A passenger on one of the delayed services said the conductor announced that a person had been hit by a train, but a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that this was a false alarm.
A member of the public reported seeing someone on the railway lines and all trains were stopped.
The British Transport Police led a thorough investigation but nothing was found and all crews were eventually stood down.
Train services have resumed as normal but delays are expected until at least 8.30pm.