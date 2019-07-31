Train lines to Leeds blocked due to landslide caused by flooding in Yorkshire Dales

Train lines between Leeds and Carlisle are blocked due to a landslide caused by the flooding in the Yorkshire Dales.

Heavy rain caused flashed floods across Yorkshire yesterday evening, leaving road and train users stranded and seriously damaging Grinton Moor bridge.

A landslide near Dent. Photo provided by Network Rail.

The weather also led to a landslide at Dent which falls between the Carlisle and Skipton train line.

This means all train lines between the towns are blocked.

The Great North Rail Project tweeted an update at 8.30am. It said: "DISRUPTION. Flooding from the heavy rain has lead to a Landslip in Dent.

"Trains between Carlisle and Leeds are affected.

"We are very sorry about this. We will keep you updated."

Northern Rail confirmed the blocked line in an earlier update.

The train company said at 8am: "Due to a landslip between Carlisle and Skipton all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations will be suspended between Kirkby Stephen and Ribblehead.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"Buses replace trains between Kirkby Stephen and Settle.

"There are replacement buses from Ribblehead to Skipton/Leeds in both directions.

"Customers are advised to change at Appleby or Settle where there is a member of Northern Rail staff."

The heavy rain is set to continue throughout the day and a yellow weather warning has been issued for the region.

Met Office officials have warned that this could bring a chance of further flooding and travel disruption.

