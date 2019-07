Have your say

Trains lines are blocked between Leeds and Knottingley due to a buckled line.

In an update on Twitter, Northern Rail said: ""A buckled rail between Wakefield Kirkgate and Streethouse is preventing services from running between Leeds and Knottingley via Wakefield Westgate.

"There is no estimate as to when the issue will be rectified."

However, they later added: "Delays and cancellations expected until 8pm."