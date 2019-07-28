Traffic on A1 held as Ferrybridge Power Station tower demolished

Traffic on the A1 was held temporarily today as demolition began at Ferrybridge Power Station.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "The A1(M) southbound junction was closed temporarily to allow one of the cooling stations at Ferrybridge power station to be demolished.

"Our traffic officers also held traffic for 5-10mins on the M62 in that area and the A1(M) northbound to allow this work off our network to happen.

"These were in place for the safety of drivers."

Some drivers reported delays of up to an hour due to the traffic halt.