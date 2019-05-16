Traffic officers reveal shocking pictures of M62 crash which left Leeds fans delayed for three hours

The driver of this car miraculously escaped without a scratch after an M62 collision which left traffic gridlocked on Wednesday.

The collision between the hatchback and lorry caused delays of up to three hours for some motorists on the eastbound carriageway near Huddersfield in the afternoon.

The driver of this car was luckily unhurt after the windscreen was shattered in a lorry crash on the M62 on Wednesday

At its peak, the queues stretched back as far as seven miles.

Leeds United fans travelling to the ill-fated match against Derby were amongst the motorists caught up in the delays.

READ MORE: Long delays on M621 as Leeds United fans head to Elland Road

West Yorkshire Police traffic officer Pc Dave Cant tweeted these pictures of the scene near to Ainley Top, showing the lorry which had tipped on its side and the smashed windscreen of the car.

Luckily, nobody was badly hurt and the driver of the car narrowly escaped serious injuries from the shattered glass.

Overturned lorry which blocked three lanes of the M62 near Huddersfield

Pc Cant said: "The reason as to why a lot of motorists were stuck on the #M62 Eastbound near #Huddersfield yesterday afternoon! A very lucky driver to come away uninjured. A massive thanks to @HighwaysYORKS for getting a lane safely up and running quickly."