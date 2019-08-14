Traffic chaos on M62 causing severe delays for commuters after crash

Have your say

Traffic delays of over 30 minutes are expected on the M62 tonight following a crash.

A three-lane closure was put in place at around 4pm Westbound on J23 Outlane to J22 Denshaw.

The AA reported: "Queueing traffic and delays due to earlier accident on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). Congestion to M62 J25 / A644 (Brighouse). Lanes two and three (of Three) were closed. Travel time is 45 minutes."

Highways England reported four miles of traffic westbound and advised commuters to add at least thirty minutes onto journey times.

They tweeted: "If travelling in #WestYorkshire this afternoon there are long delays on the #M62 #Westbound. There is approx 4 miles of congestion which is expected to add around 30 minutes onto usual journey times. Pls plan ahead if travelling btwn #Leeds and #Huddersfield."

All lanes have been re-opened after the accident.

The vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.