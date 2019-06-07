Traffic chaos after serious collision closes M1

Have your say

A serious collision on the M1 has caused traffic chaos this morning after all lanes were closed both north and southbound.

South Yorkshire Police said the northbound stretch is closed at Junction 34, just north of the Tinsley Viaduct.

The collision is near Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.

The air ambulance is reported to have landed at the scene.

Highways England said: “Due to the serious nature of the incident it will take approximately two hours to clear all trapped traffic.

“Any trapped traffic will be dealt with as soon as possible.

“Please bear with us.”

