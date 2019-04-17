Traffic builds after overturned vehicle closes one lane of M621 near Leeds

Have your say

Police have closed one lane of the M621 to attend an overturned vehicle near the slip road of junction one near Morley.

A spokesman for the force has confirmed no one has suffered any injuries and this is a damage-only car crash.

Increased congestion is expected in the area as West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit attend the incident.

Highways England tweeted: "M621 anti-clockwise at Junction 1 (heading towards the M62.)

"We have a lane one closure set due to a traffic collision.

"West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are on scene.

"Traffic is passing in lane two and delays are beginning to build on approach.

"Please pass carefully"

Leeds Travel Info said: "Delays are building in the area."