Traffic at stand-still on M62 following multiple-vehicle crash

The M62 westbound carriageway has been closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

The carriageway has been closed between junction 31 for Normanton and 30 for Rothwell according to Highways England.

Traffic is building quickly and The AA live map shows heavy build-up between the junctions.

Highways England tweeted: "#M62 westbound J31 #Normanton to J30 #Rothwell. The carriageway is closed due to a collision."

The AA said on the live map: "All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to accident on M62 both ways from J31 A655 (Castleford) to J30 A642 (Rothwell). Traffic held around 08:50."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 8.37am to the M62 westbound to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and at least one other vehicle.

"A temporary closure was made eastbound to allow for an air ambulance to land.

"This is an ongoing incident."

