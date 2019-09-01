Three miles of traffic on A1(M) at Boroughbridge as lane closed due to crash

Have your say

A collision on the A1(M) is causing traffic problems in the northbound carriageway at Boroughbridge.

Highways England says the incident has caused a three-mile tailback after a lane had to be closed following the incident earlier this afternoon.

Problems have been caused between junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and junction 49 (Dishforth).

Drivers have been advised to expect journey times in the area to take 20 minutes longer than usual.

The lane has now been re-opened and congestion is currently easing.