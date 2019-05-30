Three miles of congestion on M621 near Elland Road after crash

Have your say

Three miles of traffic has built up on the M621 in Leeds after a crash left a car stranded.

Highways England said at 5pm that a car was stranded across both lanes anti-clockwise at junction two.

The carriageway was closed between the slip roads.

Highways England said there was 20 minutes of delays heading towards the scene, with slow moving traffic back to junction seven at Stourton.

Motorists were advised to use the M1 southbound to the M62 west and join the M621 from junction 27.

Lane closures were removed at around 7pm.

There is still congestion in the area, but this should start to ease as traffic starts to flow.