This is where the red light cameras are in Leeds

These are the location of traffic light cameras as of July in Leeds, as published by the West Yorkshire Casualty Prevention Partnership.

Traffic light cameras detect vehicles which pass through lights after they’ve turned red by using sensors or ground loops in the road. The current penalty for failing to stop for a red light is usually an £100 fine and 3 points on your licence. These are the locations where will find traffic light cameras in Leeds:

At the junction with Meanwood Road (Photo: Google).

1. Claypit Lane

At the junction with Barrack Road (Photo: Google).

2. Chapeltown Road

At the junction with Chapeltown Road (Photo: Google).

3. Claypit Lane

At the junction with Harehills Lane (Photo: Google)

4. Harehills Avenue

