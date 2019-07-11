This is where the red light cameras are in Leeds

Traffic light cameras detect vehicles which pass through lights after they’ve turned red by using sensors or ground loops in the road. The current penalty for failing to stop for a red light is usually an £100 fine and 3 points on your licence. These are the locations where will find traffic light cameras in Leeds:

1. Claypit Lane At the junction with Meanwood Road (Photo: Google). other Buy a Photo

2. Chapeltown Road At the junction with Barrack Road (Photo: Google). other Buy a Photo

3. Claypit Lane At the junction with Chapeltown Road (Photo: Google). other Buy a Photo

4. Harehills Avenue At the junction with Harehills Lane (Photo: Google) other Buy a Photo

View more