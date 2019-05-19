These Leeds bus services and routes are changing from Sunday, May 19 - are you affected?

Have your say

These are the Leeds bus services that will be changing from Sunday, May 19.

Some services will get a new timetable, others a new route and some will be taken over by other bus companies instead of First West Yorkshire.

This is the list in full - do you know someone who will be affected?

1 Beeston • Leeds • Holt Park

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

1A Leeds • Headingley • Ring Road

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

1B Leeds • Headingley • Headingley Campus

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

2 Middleton • Leeds • Roundhay Park

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

3 White Rose Centre • Leeds • Brackenwood

Operated by First A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

6 Leeds • Headingley • Holt Park

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

7 7A 7S X7 Leeds • Primley Park/Alwoodley/Shadwell

Operated by First

A revised route and timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Journeys previously terminating at Wellington Street or Park Row will terminate at Infirmary Street.

9 9A Horsforth • Pudsey • White Rose Centre/Seacroft

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve

13 13A Middleton • Leeds • Brackenwood/Gledhow

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

14 Leeds • Stanningley • Bramley • Pudsey

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

19 19A Ireland Wood/Tinshill • Leeds • Garforth

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality

28 Leeds Dock • Leeds • Headingley • Adel

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

30 Horsforth Station • Horsforth • Horsforth Vale • Pudsey

Operated by Fourways/CT Plus

This service will be operated by CT Plus.

The timetable remains unchanged.

31 32 Horsforth • Holt Park Circular

Operated by Fourways/Squarepeg

These services will be operated by Squarepeg.

The timetable remains unchanged.

33 34 Leeds • Rawdon • Yeadon • Guiseley • Menston • Otley

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Saturday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

35 Leeds • Kirkstall • Greengates • Thorpe Edge

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

42 Old Farnley • Leeds • Oakwood • Fearnville

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

47 White Rose Centre • Morley • Middleton • Leeds

Operated by First A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

48 White Rose Centre/Morley • Middleton • Hunslet • Leeds • Wigton Moor

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

62 Keighley • Addingham • Ilkley • Otley • Leeds Bradford Airport

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

67 68 69 Keighley • Cullingworth • Denholme • Bradford

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

A revised timetable will be introduced with extra Monday to Friday peak journeys on service 67 replacing current services 68 and 69 which are withdrawn.

72 Bradford • Leeds

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Saturday timetable will be introduced.

200 Leeds • White Rose Centre • Morley • Cleckheaton

Operated by Arriva A revised timetable will be introduced.

202 203 Leeds • Dewsbury • Huddersfield

Operated by Arriva

A revised timetable will be introduced.

Saturday, May 18

X6 Bradford • Leeds

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced.

This service will now set down at stop H1 in the Headrow, Leeds rather than stop H3.

X14 Leeds • Armley • Pudsey

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

X26 X27 Leeds • Cross Gates • Thorpe Park • Garforth

Operated by First

A revised timetable will operate to improve punctuality.

Some early morning journeys towards Leeds will start from Garforth Green Lane daily.

Service X27 is scheduled to run via the Manston Lane Link road by end of April/during May.

X84 Leeds • Otley • Ilkley • Skipton

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

X85 Leeds • Pool • Otley

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.