These Leeds bus services and routes are changing from Sunday, May 19 - are you affected?

These are the Leeds bus services that will be changing from Sunday, May 19.
Some services will get a new timetable, others a new route and some will be taken over by other bus companies instead of First West Yorkshire.
This is the list in full - do you know someone who will be affected?
1 Beeston • Leeds • Holt Park
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
1A Leeds • Headingley • Ring Road
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
1B Leeds • Headingley • Headingley Campus
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
2 Middleton • Leeds • Roundhay Park
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
3 White Rose Centre • Leeds • Brackenwood
Operated by First A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
6 Leeds • Headingley • Holt Park
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
7 7A 7S X7 Leeds • Primley Park/Alwoodley/Shadwell
Operated by First
A revised route and timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Journeys previously terminating at Wellington Street or Park Row will terminate at Infirmary Street.
9 9A Horsforth • Pudsey • White Rose Centre/Seacroft
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve
13 13A Middleton • Leeds • Brackenwood/Gledhow
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
14 Leeds • Stanningley • Bramley • Pudsey
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
19 19A Ireland Wood/Tinshill • Leeds • Garforth
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality
28 Leeds Dock • Leeds • Headingley • Adel
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
30 Horsforth Station • Horsforth • Horsforth Vale • Pudsey
Operated by Fourways/CT Plus
This service will be operated by CT Plus.
The timetable remains unchanged.
31 32 Horsforth • Holt Park Circular
Operated by Fourways/Squarepeg
These services will be operated by Squarepeg.
The timetable remains unchanged.
33 34 Leeds • Rawdon • Yeadon • Guiseley • Menston • Otley
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Saturday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
35 Leeds • Kirkstall • Greengates • Thorpe Edge
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
42 Old Farnley • Leeds • Oakwood • Fearnville
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
47 White Rose Centre • Morley • Middleton • Leeds
Operated by First A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
48 White Rose Centre/Morley • Middleton • Hunslet • Leeds • Wigton Moor
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
62 Keighley • Addingham • Ilkley • Otley • Leeds Bradford Airport
Operated by The Keighley Bus Company
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
67 68 69 Keighley • Cullingworth • Denholme • Bradford
Operated by The Keighley Bus Company
A revised timetable will be introduced with extra Monday to Friday peak journeys on service 67 replacing current services 68 and 69 which are withdrawn.
72 Bradford • Leeds
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Saturday timetable will be introduced.
200 Leeds • White Rose Centre • Morley • Cleckheaton
Operated by Arriva A revised timetable will be introduced.
202 203 Leeds • Dewsbury • Huddersfield
Operated by Arriva
A revised timetable will be introduced.
Saturday, May 18
X6 Bradford • Leeds
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced.
This service will now set down at stop H1 in the Headrow, Leeds rather than stop H3.
X14 Leeds • Armley • Pudsey
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
X26 X27 Leeds • Cross Gates • Thorpe Park • Garforth
Operated by First
A revised timetable will operate to improve punctuality.
Some early morning journeys towards Leeds will start from Garforth Green Lane daily.
Service X27 is scheduled to run via the Manston Lane Link road by end of April/during May.
X84 Leeds • Otley • Ilkley • Skipton
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
X85 Leeds • Pool • Otley
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.