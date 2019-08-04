These city centre roads are closed today for Leeds Pride 2019

The Leeds Pride celebrations take place today - including the annual parade through the city centre.
However, this does mean that there are road closures in place.
These roads are closed from 6am until midnight:
Lower Briggate
Blayds Yard/Heatons Court/Blayds Mews
Call Lane
The Calls
Bridge End
Meadow Lane
These roads are closed from 9am until 3.30pm:
Portland Crescent
Portland Gate East
Cookridge Street
Great George Street to Woodhouse Lane
These roads will be closed at various points between 1.45pm and 4.15pm:
Westgate (eastbound)
The Heardow (eastbound)
Great George Street
St Anne’s Street
Albion Street
Park Row
Upper Basinghall Street
Albion Street (southern section)
Vicar Lane
Eastgate (westbound)
King Edward Street
New Market Street
Boar Lane
Call Lane
York Street (western section)
Duke Street (northbound)