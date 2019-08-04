These city centre roads are closed today for Leeds Pride 2019

Have your say

The Leeds Pride celebrations take place today - including the annual parade through the city centre.

However, this does mean that there are road closures in place.

These roads are closed from 6am until midnight:

Lower Briggate

Blayds Yard/Heatons Court/Blayds Mews

Call Lane

The Calls

Bridge End

Meadow Lane

These roads are closed from 9am until 3.30pm:

Portland Crescent

Portland Gate East

Cookridge Street

Great George Street to Woodhouse Lane

These roads will be closed at various points between 1.45pm and 4.15pm:

Westgate (eastbound)

The Heardow (eastbound)

Great George Street

St Anne’s Street

Albion Street

Park Row

Upper Basinghall Street

Albion Street (southern section)

Vicar Lane

Eastgate (westbound)

King Edward Street

New Market Street

Boar Lane

Call Lane

York Street (western section)

Duke Street (northbound)