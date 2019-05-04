These are the Leeds city centre roads closed for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Have your say

This is the full list of Leeds city centre road closures for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019.

Bus services will be diverted due to the rolling closures and details on the diversion routes can be found here.

A road closure list across the whole of Leeds is available to read here.

Parking restrictions are also in place across the city and the full list is here.

This is the full list of Tour de Yorkshire road closures in Leeds city centre on Sunday, May 5:

Park Lane

From Burley Street to Westgate

From midnight to 10pm

Westgate

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm.

The Headrow

From Westgate to Albion Street.

From midnight to 10pm

Park Square

FromEast Park Square North to The Headrow

From midnight to 10pm

Great George Street

From Portland Street to Dudley Way

From midnight to 10pm

Calverley Street

From South Parade to Portland Street

From midnight to 10pm

Portland Crescent

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm

Portland Gate

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm

Cookridge Street

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm

Oxford Place

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm

Alexander Street

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm

Park Row

From The Headrow to South Parade

From midnight to 10pm

Park Row

From Northbound at Infirmary Street

From midnight to 10pm

Rossington Street

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm

Percival Street

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm

Vernon Street

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm

St. Anne’s Street

From The Light car park to Cookridge Street

From midnight to 10pm

Kirkgate

The whole road will be closed from 3.30pm to 6.30pm

Bridge Street

The whole road will be closed from 3.30pm to 6.30pm