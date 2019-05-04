These are the Leeds city centre roads closed for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019

This is the full list of Leeds city centre road closures for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019.
Bus services will be diverted due to the rolling closures and details on the diversion routes can be found here.
A road closure list across the whole of Leeds is available to read here.
Parking restrictions are also in place across the city and the full list is here.
This is the full list of Tour de Yorkshire road closures in Leeds city centre on Sunday, May 5:
Park Lane
From Burley Street to Westgate
From midnight to 10pm
Westgate
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm.
The Headrow
From Westgate to Albion Street.
From midnight to 10pm
Park Square
FromEast Park Square North to The Headrow
From midnight to 10pm
Great George Street
From Portland Street to Dudley Way
From midnight to 10pm
Calverley Street
From South Parade to Portland Street
From midnight to 10pm
Portland Crescent
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Portland Gate
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Cookridge Street
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Oxford Place
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Alexander Street
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Park Row
From The Headrow to South Parade
From midnight to 10pm
Park Row
From Northbound at Infirmary Street
From midnight to 10pm
Rossington Street
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Percival Street
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Vernon Street
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
St. Anne’s Street
From The Light car park to Cookridge Street
From midnight to 10pm
Kirkgate
The whole road will be closed from 3.30pm to 6.30pm
Bridge Street
The whole road will be closed from 3.30pm to 6.30pm