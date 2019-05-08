These are the Leeds bus services changing timetables and routes

Have your say

These are the Leeds bus services that will be changing this month.

Some services will get a new timetable, others a new route and some will be taken over by other bus companies instead of First Bus.

This is the list in full:

1 Beeston • Leeds • Holt Park

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

1A Leeds • Headingley • Ring Road

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

1B Leeds • Headingley • Headingley Campus

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

2 Middleton • Leeds • Roundhay Park

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

3 White Rose Centre • Leeds • Brackenwood

Operated by First A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

6 Leeds • Headingley • Holt Park

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

7 7A 7S X7 Leeds • Primley Park/Alwoodley/Shadwell

Operated by First

A revised route and timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Journeys previously terminating at Wellington Street or Park Row will terminate at Infirmary Street.

Sunday, May 19

9 9A Horsforth • Pudsey • White Rose Centre/Seacroft

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve

Sunday, May 19

13 13A Middleton • Leeds • Brackenwood/Gledhow

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

14 Leeds • Stanningley • Bramley • Pudsey

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

19 19A Ireland Wood/Tinshill • Leeds • Garforth

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality

Sunday, May 19

28 Leeds Dock • Leeds • Headingley • Adel

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

30 Horsforth Station • Horsforth • Horsforth Vale • Pudsey

Operated by Fourways/CT Plus

This service will be operated by CT Plus.

The timetable remains unchanged.

Sunday, May 19

31 32 Horsforth • Holt Park Circular

Operated by Fourways/Squarepeg

These services will be operated by Squarepeg.

The timetable remains unchanged.

Sunday, May 19

33 34 Leeds • Rawdon • Yeadon • Guiseley • Menston • Otley

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Saturday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

35 Leeds • Kirkstall • Greengates • Thorpe Edge

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

42 Old Farnley • Leeds • Oakwood • Fearnville

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

47 White Rose Centre • Morley • Middleton • Leeds

Operated by First A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

48 White Rose Centre/Morley • Middleton • Hunslet • Leeds • Wigton Moor

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

62 Keighley • Addingham • Ilkley • Otley • Leeds Bradford Airport

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

67 68 69 Keighley • Cullingworth • Denholme • Bradford

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

A revised timetable will be introduced with extra Monday to Friday peak journeys on service 67 replacing current services 68 and 69 which are withdrawn.

Sunday, May 19

72 Bradford • Leeds

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Saturday timetable will be introduced.

Sunday, May 19

200 Leeds • White Rose Centre • Morley • Cleckheaton

Operated by Arriva A revised timetable will be introduced.

Saturday, May 18

202 203 Leeds • Dewsbury • Huddersfield

Operated by Arriva

A revised timetable will be introduced.

Saturday, May 18

X6 Bradford • Leeds

Operated by First

A revised timetable will be introduced.

This service will now set down at stop H1 in the Headrow, Leeds rather than stop H3.

Sunday, May 19

X14 Leeds • Armley • Pudsey

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

X26 X27 Leeds • Cross Gates • Thorpe Park • Garforth

Operated by First

A revised timetable will operate to improve punctuality.

Some early morning journeys towards Leeds will start from Garforth Green Lane daily.

Service X27 is scheduled to run via the Manston Lane Link road by end of April/during May.

Sunday, May 19

X84 Leeds • Otley • Ilkley • Skipton

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.

Sunday, May 19

X85 Leeds • Pool • Otley

Operated by First

A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.