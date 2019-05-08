These are the Leeds bus services changing timetables and routes

These are the Leeds bus services that will be changing this month.
Some services will get a new timetable, others a new route and some will be taken over by other bus companies instead of First Bus.
This is the list in full:
1 Beeston • Leeds • Holt Park
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
1A Leeds • Headingley • Ring Road
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
1B Leeds • Headingley • Headingley Campus
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
2 Middleton • Leeds • Roundhay Park
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
3 White Rose Centre • Leeds • Brackenwood
Operated by First A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
6 Leeds • Headingley • Holt Park
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
7 7A 7S X7 Leeds • Primley Park/Alwoodley/Shadwell
Operated by First
A revised route and timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Journeys previously terminating at Wellington Street or Park Row will terminate at Infirmary Street.
Sunday, May 19
9 9A Horsforth • Pudsey • White Rose Centre/Seacroft
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve
Sunday, May 19
13 13A Middleton • Leeds • Brackenwood/Gledhow
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
14 Leeds • Stanningley • Bramley • Pudsey
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
19 19A Ireland Wood/Tinshill • Leeds • Garforth
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality
Sunday, May 19
28 Leeds Dock • Leeds • Headingley • Adel
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
30 Horsforth Station • Horsforth • Horsforth Vale • Pudsey
Operated by Fourways/CT Plus
This service will be operated by CT Plus.
The timetable remains unchanged.
Sunday, May 19
31 32 Horsforth • Holt Park Circular
Operated by Fourways/Squarepeg
These services will be operated by Squarepeg.
The timetable remains unchanged.
Sunday, May 19
33 34 Leeds • Rawdon • Yeadon • Guiseley • Menston • Otley
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Saturday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
35 Leeds • Kirkstall • Greengates • Thorpe Edge
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
42 Old Farnley • Leeds • Oakwood • Fearnville
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
47 White Rose Centre • Morley • Middleton • Leeds
Operated by First A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
48 White Rose Centre/Morley • Middleton • Hunslet • Leeds • Wigton Moor
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
62 Keighley • Addingham • Ilkley • Otley • Leeds Bradford Airport
Operated by The Keighley Bus Company
A revised timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
67 68 69 Keighley • Cullingworth • Denholme • Bradford
Operated by The Keighley Bus Company
A revised timetable will be introduced with extra Monday to Friday peak journeys on service 67 replacing current services 68 and 69 which are withdrawn.
Sunday, May 19
72 Bradford • Leeds
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Saturday timetable will be introduced.
Sunday, May 19
200 Leeds • White Rose Centre • Morley • Cleckheaton
Operated by Arriva A revised timetable will be introduced.
Saturday, May 18
202 203 Leeds • Dewsbury • Huddersfield
Operated by Arriva
A revised timetable will be introduced.
Saturday, May 18
X6 Bradford • Leeds
Operated by First
A revised timetable will be introduced.
This service will now set down at stop H1 in the Headrow, Leeds rather than stop H3.
Sunday, May 19
X14 Leeds • Armley • Pudsey
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
X26 X27 Leeds • Cross Gates • Thorpe Park • Garforth
Operated by First
A revised timetable will operate to improve punctuality.
Some early morning journeys towards Leeds will start from Garforth Green Lane daily.
Service X27 is scheduled to run via the Manston Lane Link road by end of April/during May.
Sunday, May 19
X84 Leeds • Otley • Ilkley • Skipton
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.
Sunday, May 19
X85 Leeds • Pool • Otley
Operated by First
A revised Monday to Friday timetable will be introduced to improve punctuality.