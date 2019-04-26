These are the cheapest places for parking in Leeds

Parking in Leeds city centre can be a costly business, particularly if you are planning a lengthy shopping trip.

Luckily, there are some good value places to park your car around the city centre that won't break the bank, leaving some pennies left over for a treat or two.

These car parks around Leeds won't break the bank

Here are some of the cheapest car parking spots around Leeds.

Trafalgar Street

This multi storey car park sits just on the outskirts of the city centre and provides easy access to the Victoria Quarter, Trinity Leeds shopping centre, bars and restaurants, which are all within walking distance.

If you visit on a Saturday, you can enjoy all day parking for only £6, or a mere £4 for all day parking on a Sunday.

Visit: Trafalgar Street, LS2 7BF

Whitehall Road

Located just a short distance from Leeds train station, visitors can park for up to four hours for just £4 on weekends, beginning Friday at 6pm until 6am on Monday.

And for only £1 extra, you can park your car for up to 12 hours - ideal if you're planning a long shopping day.

Visit: CitiPark, Whitehall Road, LS1 4AW

West Street

This car park on Wellington Street is conveniently close to the main shopping hub, being just a short walk away and up to five hours of parking will only cost you £4.

Visit: Wellington Street, LS1 4PD

International Pool

This large site was once the home of Leeds International swimming pool and boasts enough space for 140 vehicles.

The car park is open from 8am until 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and will only set you back £4.30 for up to five hours.

Visit: Westgate, LS1 4PH

Meadow Lane

Home to 48 spaces, this pay and display car park is open from 8am until 6pm daily and will grant you up to five hours of parking for only £5.

And if you’re planning some late night shopping, parking is reduced to £3 between the hours of 6pm and 10pm.

Visit: Meadow Lane, LS10 1ES

The Brewery

This long stay car park has enough space for 420 vehicles, and is open daily from 6am until 11:59pm.

From Monday to Saturday, there is a charge of £4.80 for up to five hours of parking, while on a Sunday you can park all day for a mere £3.50.

Visit: Hunslet Road, LS10 1JQ

University of Leeds

Members of the public are permitted to use this multi storey car park on Vernon Road outside of the core hours - evenings from 5pm, weekends and bank holidays – with up to five hours of parking costing £5.

Walking distance to Trinity Leeds: 12 minutes

Visit: Vernon Road, LS2 3AE