The worst roads in Leeds for fatal vehicle accidents in the last year have been revealed by police

These are the 27 worst Leeds roads for fatal vehicle accidents

The worst roads in Leeds for fatal vehicle accidents in the last year have been revealed by police.

Data obtained from a Freedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police has revealed the 27 worst roads across Leeds for fatal road crashes in 2018. There were a total of 30 fatal collisions in Leeds last year, involving 37 casualties overall. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the exact location of the incident on the road.

Number of casualties: 7 - 4 fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 2

1. Broadway, Horsforth

Number of casualties: 7 - 4 fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 2
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Number of casualties: 2 - 1 fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 1

2. Wetherby Road, Seacroft

Number of casualties: 2 - 1 fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 1
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Number of casualties: 1 - fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 1

3. Otley Old Road, Leeds

Number of casualties: 1 - fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 1
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Number of casualties: 1 - fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 1

4. Harrogate Road, Harewood

Number of casualties: 1 - fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 1
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7