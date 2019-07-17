These are the 27 worst Leeds roads for fatal vehicle accidents
The worst roads in Leeds for fatal vehicle accidents in the last year have been revealed by police.
Data obtained from a Freedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police has revealed the 27 worst roads across Leeds for fatal road crashes in 2018. There were a total of 30 fatal collisions in Leeds last year, involving 37 casualties overall. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the exact location of the incident on the road.
1. Broadway, Horsforth
Number of casualties: 7 - 4 fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 2