These are the 27 worst Leeds roads for fatal vehicle accidents

Data obtained from a Freedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police has revealed the 27 worst roads across Leeds for fatal road crashes in 2018. There were a total of 30 fatal collisions in Leeds last year, involving 37 casualties overall. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the exact location of the incident on the road.

1. Broadway, Horsforth Number of casualties: 7 - 4 fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 2

2. Wetherby Road, Seacroft Number of casualties: 2 - 1 fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 1

3. Otley Old Road, Leeds Number of casualties: 1 - fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 1

4. Harrogate Road, Harewood Number of casualties: 1 - fatal. Number of vehicles involved: 1

