The Leeds roads that Extinction Rebellion will block today

Extinction Rebellion campaigners plan to block these roads in Leeds city centre on Friday, May 3.

Members of Extinction Rebellion say it is 'unacceptable' that Leeds City Council supports the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) despite recently having declared a climate emergency.

The group are planning 'swarming' activity, where roads are blocked for seven minutes at a time, on Friday May 3 at 11am.

Find out more about Extinction Rebellion and their plans to protest in Leeds here.

The group have not yet finalised the full list of roads but have confirmed these roads will be targeted:

Bishopgate Street

Neville Street

The Headrow

Around the Town Hall

Infirmary Street

