The 18 cheapest car parks in Leeds city centre It can be difficult to find a cheap parking space in the busy Leeds city centre. Here are 18 of the cheapest council run and private car parks. 1. CitiPark Whitehall Road From Friday 7pm to Monday 6am, prices range from 1.50 for an hour up to 12 for 24 hours. Google other Buy a Photo 2. International Pool car park On Saturday's prices range from 1.70 for an hour to 7.80 for over 5 hours. Between 6 and 10pm it is 3. On Sunday it is 5 for more than 4 hours. Google other Buy a Photo 3. Meadow Lane car park On Saturday prices go from 1 for 30 minutes to 7.80 for more han 8 hours. On Sunday it is 5 for more than four hours. Google other Buy a Photo 4. St John's Centre Run by Q-Park, prices start from 3.20 for an hour up to 24 for up to 24 hours. From 6pm until 9am it is 8.50. Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5