Car parks in Leeds city centre.

The 18 cheapest car parks in Leeds city centre

It can be difficult to find a cheap parking space in the busy Leeds city centre.

Here are 18 of the cheapest council run and private car parks.

From Friday 7pm to Monday 6am, prices range from 1.50 for an hour up to 12 for 24 hours.

1. CitiPark Whitehall Road

From Friday 7pm to Monday 6am, prices range from 1.50 for an hour up to 12 for 24 hours.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
On Saturday's prices range from 1.70 for an hour to 7.80 for over 5 hours. Between 6 and 10pm it is 3. On Sunday it is 5 for more than 4 hours.

2. International Pool car park

On Saturday's prices range from 1.70 for an hour to 7.80 for over 5 hours. Between 6 and 10pm it is 3. On Sunday it is 5 for more than 4 hours.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
On Saturday prices go from 1 for 30 minutes to 7.80 for more han 8 hours. On Sunday it is 5 for more than four hours.

3. Meadow Lane car park

On Saturday prices go from 1 for 30 minutes to 7.80 for more han 8 hours. On Sunday it is 5 for more than four hours.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Run by Q-Park, prices start from 3.20 for an hour up to 24 for up to 24 hours. From 6pm until 9am it is 8.50.

4. St John's Centre

Run by Q-Park, prices start from 3.20 for an hour up to 24 for up to 24 hours. From 6pm until 9am it is 8.50.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5