Still seven miles of delays on M62 as chickens and turkeys are cleared off road

There are still around seven miles of delays on the M62 after a lorry shed its load of chickens and turkeys.

Highways England said all lanes had reopened just before midday after the carcasses had been cleaned up and reloaded onto the truck.

There are still long delays of over 30 minutes on the M62 westbound in due to the incident at junction 27 near Birstall.

Queues stretch back to junction 30.

Highways England said: "Allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you're travelling on the M62 westbound this afternoon."

Lanes had been closed to allow for the clean-up, with road sweepers using high pressure water blasters.

It comes after a chaotic morning on West Yorkshire's major roads.

There were delays of around half an hour on the M1 after a lorry went into the verge, and an overnight lorry fire caused delays near Tingley.