Spice Girls fans stranded at the side of the M62 after coach crashes near Leeds

A coach carrying fans to a Spice Girls concert was involved in a collision which caused major delays on the M62.

Fans of the girl band were left stood on the hard shoulder in their leopard print and sparkly costumes after the coach collided with a HGV and several other vehicles on the westbound carriage on Monday afternoon.

Crash on the M62 which left hundreds of motorists delayed on Monday afternoon. Picture: Katie Richardson

The incident led to three lanes being closed on the stretch of motorway between junctions 27 and 26 near Gildersome.

Katie Richardson, who was on the coach headed to Coventry for the concert, tweeted the members of the girl band saying: "Probably won't make it tonight. Our coach has just crashed with four other lorries on the way to Coventry.

"The M62 is lit with leopard print though."

Pictures showed dozens of fans sat on the barrier at the edge of the motorway while a replacement coach was sent to their aid.

No one was injured in the crash.

It's not known whether the fans, who were travelling from Hull, made it to the concert in time. The gig is one of several hosted as part of a UK reunion tour featuring four of the five members of the 90s girl group.

Lanes were re-opened around 7.30pm although hundreds of motorists were delayed for up to 90 minutes.