Six vehicle crash on A1 leaves one vehicle overturned

Have your say

A vehicle has overturned in a six-vehicle crash on the A1 near Wetherby, leaving heavy traffic on the northbound carriageway.

Police and fire crews were called to reports of a crash on the A1 northbound carriageway shortly after 11am.

The collision, which happened between Junction 45 and Junction 46, involved six vehicles.

-> West Yorkshire commuters caught in nearly eight miles of traffic following collision on M62

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that one car overturned in the crash, but there are no reports of serious injuries.

Highways England closed two lanes while they cleared the scene and there are heavy delays in the area.

One lane remains closed and traffic is being managed by Highways England.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Shortly after 11am today we received reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1 between junctions 45 and 46 near Wetherby.

"The collision involved six vehicles with one overturned.

"We don’t have any specific details of injuries but they are not believed to be serious.

"One lane is still closed and traffic is being managed by the Highways Agency."

-> M62 slip road CLOSED after diesel spill near Leeds