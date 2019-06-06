Severe disruption for West Yorkshire commuters after trains halted at Halifax Station

Have your say

Trains across West Yorkshire have been hit by severe disruption after lines were blocked at Halifax Station.

Services between Leeds and Manchester were affected on Thursday evening following an 'obstruction on the line'.

Train operators Northern said services had to be diverted through Brighouse, leading to delays.

A spokesman for Northern said: "Due to an obstruction on the track at Halifax all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed."

Disruption is expected to continue until 9pm. You can see the latest updates on delays and cancellations here.