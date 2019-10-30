'Severe' bus delays 'throughout the day' on two major Leeds roads

Bus operator First West Yorkshire said there was 'severe disruption' to services due to lane reductions and traffic signals at the Tommy Wass junction, Dewsbury Road, and on Chapeltown Road due to emergency gas works.

They said the 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13 and 13A would be delayed by up to 35 minutes.

A burst water main has also closed Broad Lane in Kirkstall at the junction with Wyther Lane.

A First bus in Leeds.

