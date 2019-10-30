'Severe' bus delays 'throughout the day' on two major Leeds roads
Bus passengers in north and south Leeds face disruption due to works on two major roads.
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 3:17 pm
Bus operator First West Yorkshire said there was 'severe disruption' to services due to lane reductions and traffic signals at the Tommy Wass junction, Dewsbury Road, and on Chapeltown Road due to emergency gas works.
They said the 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13 and 13A would be delayed by up to 35 minutes.
A burst water main has also closed Broad Lane in Kirkstall at the junction with Wyther Lane.
The 49 and 91 are diverting via Broad Lane, Broadlea Crescent, Broadlea Avenue, Broadlea Hill, Leeds, Bradford Road and Bridge Road.