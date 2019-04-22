Seven miles of traffic and delays of up to an hour on A1M near Wetherby following crash

There are currently delays of up to an hour on the A1M near Wetherby following a crash involving two cars.

Highways England have said: "There are currently delays of over an hour on the A1M southbound in West Yorkshire due to a collision involving two cars which has closed one lane (of 3) between J46 and J45 near Wetherby.

"Our traffic officers are in attendance and recovery is ongoing at scene.

"There's just over 7 miles of slow moving traffic on approach to the scene, so allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you're heading in the area this afternoon, and consider alternative routes if possible."

Traffic was initially stopped as officers worked to clear the crash, vehicles are now moving but a lane three closure remains in place as one vehicle cannot be moved.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had received a call about the incident at around 12.00noon and were working with the Highways agency to clear the damaged car.