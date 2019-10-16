Serious defect leading to two hour rush hour delays on M62
A serious defect in the carriageway is expected to cause huge delays on the M62 during rush hour.
The 225m defect between junction 30 (Wakefield) and junction 29 (M1) was discovered this morning and led to the closure of two lanes.
Lanes three and four have been closed all day while engineers assessed the defect.
Urgent repair work was unable to take place party due to the morning's wet weather which made the work 'very difficult'.
West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit said: "The problems on the #M62 are also causing delays on the connecting roads from the #M1.
"The weather is making the emergency repair work very difficult and therefore the problem may be for most of the day.
Please allow extra time for any journey or use alternate transport."
For safety reasons, Highways England has confirmed that the closures will remain in place throughout the day - including during the evening rush hour.
Delays of up to two hours are expected.
Drivers are advised to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.
There will also be a full closure westbound from J30 to J29 planned to start from 8pm.