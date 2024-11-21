Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has been critically injured in a crash near a West Yorkshire primary school.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious road traffic collision in Greetland, near Halifax, this morning (Thursday, November 21) which resulted in a teenage pedestrian suffering life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened at around 8.15am on Rochdale Road, close to West Vale Primary School. | Google

The collision happened at around 8.15am on Rochdale Road, close to West Vale Primary School.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A black Tesla Model Y car was travelling from Stainland Road up Rochdale Road towards Saddleworth Road when the female pedestrian collapsed into the road resulting in the collision.

“The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as life-threatening.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has video footage, or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 0297 of 21/11.