Roads closures in place for Leeds Abbey Dash 2019
The annual Leeds Abbey Dash takes place this weekend and there will be road closures in place to facilitate it.
The race, which raises money for Age UK, takes place on Sunday, October 27.
Here are the road closures in place:
These roads will be closed between 4.45am to 2.30pm:
Inner Ring Road Eastbound - Slip road to Park Lane & Inner Ring Road Westbound - Slip Road to Westgate and Slip Road to West Street4.45am2.30pm
The Headrow (eastbound) - Oxford Place to Albion Street and (westbound) - Albion Street to Oxford Place.4.45am2.30pm
East Parade – Junction with Infirmary Street and Junction with South Parade.4.45am2.30pm
Westgate (westbound) - Oxford Place to Wellington Street.4.45am2.30pm
Westgate (eastbound) - Park Lane to Oxford Street.
Park Row (northbound) – Infirmary Street to The Headrow will be closed from 5am to 11am.
These roads will be closed from 5am to 2.30pm:
West Street – Kirkstall Road to Park Lane
Wellington Road (TGI off –slip) – Junction with Wellington Road
Wellington Street (eastbound) – West Street to Cropper Gate will be closed from 8am to 11am.
These roads will be closed from 8am to 1pm:
Willow Road - Kirkstall Road to Burley Road.8am1pm
Kirkstall Road – West Street to Commercial Road.8am1pm
Commercial Road – Kirkstall Road to Abbey Road.8am1pm
Bridge Road – Commercial Road to Savins Mill Way.8am1pm
Abbey Road - Abbey Walk to Bridge Road. 8am1pm