Roads closures in place for Leeds Abbey Dash 2019

The annual Leeds Abbey Dash takes place this weekend and there will be road closures in place to facilitate it.

Thursday, 24th October 2019, 5:00 pm

The race, which raises money for Age UK, takes place on Sunday, October 27.

Here are the road closures in place:

These roads will be closed between 4.45am to 2.30pm:

Inner Ring Road Eastbound - Slip road to Park Lane & Inner Ring Road Westbound - Slip Road to Westgate and Slip Road to West Street4.45am2.30pm

The Headrow (eastbound) - Oxford Place to Albion Street and (westbound) - Albion Street to Oxford Place.4.45am2.30pm

East Parade – Junction with Infirmary Street and Junction with South Parade.4.45am2.30pm

Westgate (westbound) - Oxford Place to Wellington Street.4.45am2.30pm

Westgate (eastbound) - Park Lane to Oxford Street.

Park Row (northbound) – Infirmary Street to The Headrow will be closed from 5am to 11am.

These roads will be closed from 5am to 2.30pm:

West Street – Kirkstall Road to Park Lane

Wellington Road (TGI off –slip) – Junction with Wellington Road

Wellington Street (eastbound) – West Street to Cropper Gate​ will be closed from 8am to 11am.

These roads will be closed from 8am to 1pm:

Willow Road - Kirkstall Road to Burley Road.8am1pm

Kirkstall Road – West Street to Commercial Road.8am1pm

Commercial Road – Kirkstall Road to Abbey Road.8am1pm

Bridge Road – Commercial Road to Savins Mill Way.8am1pm

Abbey Road - Abbey Walk to Bridge Road. 8am1pm