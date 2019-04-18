Road partially closed after car crashes into bollards in Leeds

Have your say

Street Lane in north Leeds is partially closed after a car crashed into bollards.

The crash happened at 9.17am at the junction of Talbot Gardens and Street Lane.

-> Hero lorry drivers blocked Yorkshire motorway to protect driver who collapsed at the wheel

Street Lane is closed towards Moortown, while the road is open but running with delays towards Roundhay.

There was only one car involved.

A woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution. She is thought to have only minor injuries.

-> Every mobile speed camera location in Leeds from Monday, April 15

Police closed part of the road to allow for the recovery the vehicle and deal with car fluids that leaked onto the road.