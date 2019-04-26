Road cordoned off in Beeston after Audi crashes into house

Have your say

Police have cordoned off a street in south Leeds after a car crashed into a building.

Malvern Road in Beeston was closed this morning (Friday) after the grey Audi was involved in the collision.

Malvern Road closed in Beeston after Audi crashes into wall

The vehicle was damaged extensively after it hit the end of a terraced property.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

Minor damage was caused to the side of the house.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 7.16am to reports of an RTC on Malvern Road, Beeston.

Damage caused to Audi in Beeston crash

READ MORE: Tour de Yorkshire bus diversions across Leeds

"A car has gone into the side of a house. The vehicle has been removed and is on the street. There are no reports of any injuries."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the street.

Officers remained at the scene until shortly after 9am while a cordon was still in place.